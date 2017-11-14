Drugs seized in flat raid

Cannabis with a street value of £225,000 has been seized in a raid on a flat.

Police from Greater Glasgow division searched a property in Lenzie Terrace in Springburn on Friday 10 November.

Two men, aged 23 and 35, were arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the recovery.

Det Insp Fergus Hutcheson said police were “always grateful” of any help from the public in tackling drug-related crime.

He said anyone with information regarding drug activity should contact their local police office through 101, or speak to officers out on patrol.

Police said a full report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.