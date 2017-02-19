Driving challenge to Monte Carlo…or bust!

Calling all petrol heads! Have you ever watched Top Gear or The Grand Tour and thought, “I could do that”? This could be your big opportunity!

The 2017 Monte Carlo or Bust Banger Rally is now open for entries and organisers are hopeful of finding teams to emulate Clarkson, May and Hammond and burn rubber for over 1100 miles to Monte Carlo via France, Switzerland and Italy to raise money for charity.

The rally challenges entrants to source a car for less than £500 and take part in a variety of fun activities along the way competing for points and prizes. Teams are encouraged to raise money for a local charity of their choice and can share their progress with supporters back home via live GPS tracking.

The 3-day crusade will see over 100 of the finest British bangers visit some of Europe’s most exciting locations and experience spectacular roads with backdrops of sun, sea, sand and snow! Previous participants have raised over £300,000 for charities and received media coverage on both sides of the Channel. Organisers are confident that the 2017 event will be an even bigger success!

Rally spokesperson, Cuthbert Ware-Armitage, comments: “I am laying down the challenge to join me on Europe’s ultimate banger rally adventure. This is a brilliant opportunity to get your team into gear and experience some of the greatest roads in Europe in some of worst cars!”

Monte Carlo or Bust takes place in June and more information can be found on the event website at http://www.montecarloorbustrally.com