Drivers and residents driven round the bend by closure of Auchinairn Road

Confusion is rife over the closure of a main arterial road linking Bishopbriggs with Lenzie.

Despite diversion signs being put in place by East Dunbartonshire Council motorists regularly appear to be getting lost.

Resurfacing works are being carried out on the B812 Auchinairn Road between its junctions with Standburn Road and Colston Road, Auchinairn until Sunday, August 13.

One resident who lives at Avon Road told the Herald: “Cars, trucks and lorries are coming down my street, which is a dead end, all the time.

“There is obviously a problem with diversion signs.

“It’s very frustrating for drivers and for residents. Probably happening to drivers who don’t know the area”.

A spokesperson for the council said that diversion signs were in place.

The alternative routes for vehicles are by way of Colston Road, the A803 Springburn Road and Kirkintilloch Road, South Crosshill Road, Wester Cleddens Road, Wester Lumloch Road and the B12 Auchinairn Road.

Access to closed sections of the road are being maintained for emergency services, vehicles involved in the works and those requiring access to properties. Temporary traffic lights are also being used to control traffic on Auchinairn Road throughout the duration of the works.