Driver faces string of charges after vehicle collides with parked cars

A motorist has been arrested for six separate offences after his car collided with a number of parked vehicles in an East Dunbartonshire street.

The 48-year-old man has been charged with allegedly driving carelessly, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, possession of cannabis and having no driving licence or insurance.

The accident happened at around 9.35pm on Wednesday, October 11 at Roman Road.