Dramatic scenes as Kirky Players become champions

Kirkintilloch Players became Champions of Scotland at the Scottish Youth Finals of the SCDA one act play festival in Birnam recently.

Having rehearsed for months, the four talented young actors - Tierney McLeod, Claire Connor, Arran Summers and Adam Cooper - won through the Glasgow District and Western Divisional rounds to reach the Scottish Final with their performance of The Wall by DC Jackson.

Along the way they picked up five trophies, including The Anne Brown Trophy for the highest marks in acting.

They added a sixth trophy to their haul after a sparkling performance in Birnam saw them crowned Scottish Champions.

Their performance was described by adjudicators as “a breathless 50 minutes of theatre” and “a delight to watch” and audiences were thrilled by the “polished and professional” production.

A spokesperson said: “The club are incredibly proud of this fantastic achievement - the future looks bright for amateur drama in Kirkintilloch.”

The win will be celebrated with two more performances of this award winning play in The Turret Theatre on Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19.

Tickets are available on the company’s website, at www.kirkintillochplayers.co.uk.