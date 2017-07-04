Double success for Ellen

Bearsden woman Ellen Simmons has been awarded the Glasgow University Engineering Society Medal and Prize at her recent graduation.

At the same time as this stunning success she has also been awarded a First Class MEng in biomedical Engineering, making it a double celebration for her family.

The prize citation says nominees for the medal and prize have to demonstrate “leadership or initiative, and to have shown a commitment to the development of a skill, concern for others or willingness to be involved in the broader aspects of engineering and society.”

Proud mum Louise paid tribute to the schooling she recieved at Westerton Primary and Boclair Academy, saying: “She really is a particularly inspirational young woman and was first drawn to STEM subjects when she was at school.

“She had a great time at school and had very special teachers. She was also involved in the music department right up until she finished at Boclair Academy.

And there’s been no time for Ellen to rest on her laurels as she’s already on to her next project.

She recently travelled to the African country of Rwanda with a small group of students from Glasgow University.

Ellen is also the project manager of the FemEng scheme which provides careers-based workshops to women in the African country, while also providing reusable female sanitary products to those who are unable to afford them.