Don’t forget Milngavie Primary’s Summer Fayre - this Saturday

This year’s Milngavie Primary Summer Fayre from 11am until 1pm has something for everyone.

The younger ones will enjoy the bouncy castle and there’s sumo suits for older kids, science shows, petting animals and lots of games and arts and crafts including grow your own grass heads!

There will also be ‘the best BBQ in town’, mountains of chocolate from the tombola and a fantastic range of home baking.

Later in the day - between 3pm and 5pm Milngavie Orchard Project is holding a BBQ for everyone who took part or helped to create the orchard.

Everyone who has been involved in the project is welcome to go along and enjoy the new space.