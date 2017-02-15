Don’t be late for Herald’s Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

Hat’s the way to raise cash for charity – and the Herald wants YOU to help by entering our cracking contest in the run-up to Easter.

We have teamed up with Glasgow-based charity Cure Crohn’s Colitis to run a Mad Hatter’s Easter Tea Party competition .

Two trophies are up for grabs for the most creative children’s and adult’s hat, as well as a host of donated prizes.

All you have to do is hold your own tea party, choose a winner to be put forward to the grand final, and make a donation to the charity.

The adult’s section will be judged online, through the Herald’s Facebook page.

Our photographer will be out and about taking photos of you raising a cuppa. Get in touch with us and let us know when you are holding your event and we will do our best to get there.

You can also email your photographs to Herald multi-media news reporter Liz Gallacher at liz.gallacher@jpress.co.uk. You can also contact Liz on 0141 775 4514.

The best will be given pride of place in the newspaper and online.

So whether you are a school, nursery, community group, business, or just a bunch of pals, use your head and make a brew, raise money for charity and be in with the chance of a great Easter prize.

Chair of Cure Crohn’s Colitis Roy Provan said: “We are delighted the Herald has chosen Cure Crohn’s Colitis as its nominated charity.

“We hope loads of folk will enter this contest to raise money to help find a cure and have loads of fun!”

The two inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) mainly strike children and young adults, and are rising rapidly in Scotland.

It is a debilitating, life-long condition causing severe abdominal pain, sickness, extreme fatigue and diarrhea.

There is no cure and Scotland now has one of the highest rates of IBD in the world.

Roy added: “Cure Crohn’s Colitis is made up entirely of volunteers and 100 per cent of donations go to research.

“At the moment, the charity is part-funding a new study called PREdiCCT to attempt to find the environmental factors which trigger the disease.

For more on the charity, visit www.curecrohnscolitis.org or like its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CureCrohnsColitis/.

The closing date for entries to the contest is Wednesday, March 29, before schools break up for Easter holidays.

Donations can be made to the charity at the Herald’s Mad Hatter’s Tea Party Justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/madhattermilngavie or send a cheque, made out to Cure Crohn’s Colitis, direct to the charity at Cure Crohn’s Colitis, C/O Linn Products Ltd, Glasgow Road, Waterfoot, Glasgow. G76 0EQ.

So get ahead and raise a cuppa to help charity!