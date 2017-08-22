Doggy dancing duo need new homes

This week marks the 30th anniversary of cult classic movie Dirty Dancing – and these two homeless hounds seem to be doing their own doggy dancing version to celebrate.

Just check this short video of Roxy and Cooper enjoying a dancing lesson with their favourite canine carers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7d9MwPvrAik&feature=youtu.be

In fact Roxy and Cooper are out to prove that “a dog is for life”, and that no dog should ever be left in the corner.

They’re both in the care of Dogs Trust Glasgow, but really need a loving home of their own.

Eight-year-old Cooper is a very clever boy who loves dancing for tasty treats and likes to show off his impression of “hungry eyes”.

Twelve-year-old Roxy is light on her feet and although she could definitely use a little more training at the Mambo, she is very good at “carrying a watermelon” much like Baby, her movie counterpart.

Sandra Lawton, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Glasgow, said: “Roxy and Cooper are great friends at the Glasgow Rehoming Centre and when they are out playing together have all the makings of a professional dancing couple.

“It seems only fitting that we honour them on the anniversary of such an iconic film.

“Both dogs are looking for homes that will keep them physically and mentally active, although their owners should be willing to respect their space whenever they need it.

“Both dogs are housetrained, although might need a slight refresher class on this.

“Although they have had the time of their life at the Glasgow Rehoming Centre, staff and dogs are keeping their fingers and paws crossed that these loveable pooches find suitable homes soon.”

For a chat about whether you could offer them a home contact the Dogs Trust Glasgow team on https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/glasgow