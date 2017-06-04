Does Mugdock have the X-Factor?

The fascinating cultural heritage of Mugdock Castle will be put firmly on the national map with a unique special event later this year.

But the iconic East Dunbartonshire landmark and its park will only play a starring role in Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology if residents give it a digital thumbs-up in an X-Factor style public vote.

Dig It! 2017 has already worked with partners across the country to celebrate Scotland’s six UNESCO World Heritage Sites with six unique events.

Now just six lesser-known but equally fascinating sites – which could include Mugdock – are in the frame for a major tourism boost.

Other contenders include Hamilton Mausoleum, the prehistoric Cochno stone and Coats Observatory.

The organisers say: “Unlike the World Heritage Sites, you won’t find these places featured in as many travel guides, postcards or Instagram feeds.

“They might be a little bit quieter, harder to find and rougher around the edges.

“You’ll have to step off the beaten track see some of them for your own eyes; it’s all part of the experience. Your reward is a piece of the past will surprise, delight and inspire you.”

If Mugdock is one of the six Hidden Gem vote winners it will host a high profile event in September as a centrepiece of Scottish Archaeology Month.

Voting is now underway and will run on the Dig It! 2017 Facebook page until the end of July, with one “like” equaling one vote.

The link to the voting page is at http://www.digit2017.com/discover/scotland-in-six-hidden-gems/