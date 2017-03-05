Dentists celebrate new-look practice

A local dental team reckon they’re set to bring smiles to Bearsden patients after what’s seen as a major facelift at their practice.

Chartwell Dental Care on Drymen Road has added new equipment to a new fully refurbished and modernised surgery - and has spruced up its reception and other areas too.

Dentist Lucy Swigciski said: “It’s taken a lot of hard work and time to refurbish the building, but it’s definitely been worth it.

“The whole team have worked really hard making changes at the practice, showing superb teamwork and allowing the practice to continue with minimal disruption to patient appointments.”

“The new Adec dental chair is so comfortable that we’ve already had a few patients ‘nod off’ during their check-ups!

Pictured are the practice team with Denplan Consultant, Stuart Gunn (centre), at the launch of the newly refurbished practice.