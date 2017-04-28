Deli’s double success

Mark and Sue Billington are going to need to clear more space on their already-crowded mantelpiece - after winning another TWO awards.

On Monday the couple, who own Billington’s of Lenzie, were in Birmingham at the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2017 and were delighted to retain thier title of Regional Winner For Scotland for the second year running.

Mark and Sue at the Scottish Independent Retailer Awards

Then on Tuesday evening the business was named Best Fresh Produce Provider 2017 at The Scottish Independent Retailer Awards in front of over 200 guests at Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza.

The Scottish Independent Retail Awards are a celebration of local businesses, with winners chosen by members of the general public.

The black tie event was hosted by award winning radio presenter, Gina McKie.