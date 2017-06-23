Debating champs congratulated

The Debating team at Douglas Academy in Milngavie have been congratulated in a parliamentary motion lodged by local Green MSP Ross Greer following their victory in a national competition last week.

Arun Smith and Matthew McIlree (pictured with Mr Greer) won the final of the Donald Dewar Memorial Debating Tournament, held in the chamber at Holyrood, after successfully opposing a motion that ’This house would deny smokers free access to healthcare’.

Mr Greer said: “Winning the competition was a great achievement for Arun and Matthew. Debating is a great skill for pupils to develop and I’m proud that Douglas Academy is once more at the top of the debating league.

The first time I spoke in the chamber was as a Bearsden Academy pupil and it’s great to see local school students continue to make such good use of it.”

