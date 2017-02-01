Date set for funeral of man killed in Milngavie house fire

A date has been set now for Cameron Logan’s funeral who was killed in a fire at his parents’ home in Milngavie on New Year’s Day.

Cameron (23) died in the blaze at the house in Achray Place, Milngavie, in the early hours of January 1 after returning from a Hogmanay party.

His girlfriend Rebecca Williams (24), known as Bex, was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the fire but has now been released. Mr Logan’s parents were also taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Mr Logan’s funeral will be held at Clydebank Crematorium on Friday, February 17 after his body was released back to his family.

Blair Logan (26) has appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court charged with murdering his brother. He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

He is also accused of the attempted murder of Ms Williams and assaulting her to her severe injury and danger of life.

Ms William, a journalist at Global Radio, was rescued from the fire by Mr Logan’s father David and neighbours.

Blair Logan is further accused of the attempted murder of his parents, both aged 54.

The family’s dog also died in the fire.