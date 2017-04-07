Dangerous trees cut down at Milngavie waterworks

Ancient trees had to be cut down at Milngavie waterworks this week because they were a danger to the public.

A concerned member of the public contacted us on Thursday (April 6) to say that she didn’t think the protected trees, which she thought were about 150 years old, should be cut down.

06-04-2017 Picture Roberto Cavieres. Milngavie Waterworks - Mugdock Rd. These trees are being cut down at loch next to waterworks

However, Milngavie and Bearsden Herald has since discovered that the three Norway Spruce were removed as part of an ongoing safety programme being carried out by Scottish Water. They say two of the trees were badly decayed.

A Scots Pine was also cut down behind a local property, at the request of a resident, and with permission in place to do so.

A Scottish Water spokesperson, said: “The trees are being cut down as part of an ongoing safety programme.

“Those being felled are deemed to be a danger to the public, Scottish Water employees, or to Scottish Water assets, like the reservoir embankment.

“The trees are not protected individually, but are protected due to being in a conservation area hence the approval needed, and given from the council.

“All tree felling is carried out on behalf of Scottish Water by experienced specialised contractors.”

Thomas Glen, depute chief executive - place, neighbourhood & corporate assets at East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “The council was contacted by Scottish Water because the trees are in a conservation area. Following an inspection we approved the plans for the felling of the dangerous trees and associated crown thinning works to maintain the integrity of the trees.

“Given the inspection and the condition of the trees it was our understanding that the removal did not require a felling licence from the Forestry Commission.

“Our enforcement officer has since conducted a site visit and noted decay in the felled trees.”