Dad’s campaign to save Mosshead Pre-School in Bearsden

A dad is campaigning to save a nursery in Bearsden because he says it has provided his children with excellent early education.

Stuart Govan (33) from Mosshead in Bearsden, has three-year-old twin girls who attend Mosshead Pre-School at Bearsden Ski Club.

His eldest daughter, who is now five years old and a pupil at Mosshead Primary School, also went to the Pre-School which was based at Mosshead Primary School until last year.

He said: “Due to having to change location from the primary school they lost quite a few children to other nurseries and pre schools because many people thought or were told it had closed which was not the case at all.

“It is a wonderful Pre-School and the problem is that if they don’t get more children in next year then it may need to close or at very least, some staff members may lose their jobs.

“It is primarily an outdoor learning nursery which is a huge selling point as there are not many, if any other similar Pre Schools nearby.”

Bearsden Ski Club Mosshead Pre-School Santa visit - he skis down the slope.

Stuart, who is a videographer for Rangers Football Club, has produced a promotional video for the nursery which is attached to this story if you’d like to watch it.

Mosshead Pre-School is a registered Partnership Centre with East Dunbartonshire Council. They cater for children from their third birthday until they start school, and offer both funded and non-funded places.

They have access to excellent outdoor spaces which has led them to become an outdoor facility or “Forest Nursery”.

They run a morning session for children five days a week, for a maximum of 40 children each day.

Bearsden Ski Club Mosshead Mosshead Pre-School Santa visit

They are a registered charity (SC009508), and have a management committee of volunteer parents and carers which supports the staff in running the preschool and also helps with fundraising activites.

The opening hours are Monday to Friday 9.15am - 12.25pm with an optional “stay for lunch” session offered on all days from 12.25pm-1.15pm.

For more information call 07341 134851 or email:mossheadearlyyears@gmail.com