Cyclists safety being put at risk on Bears Way

Vandals have placed a number of tacks along The Bears Way cycle lane to cause damage to bicycles on the route.

David Brennan, one of the organisers of Friends of Bears Way who are campaigning to have the route extended after councillors voted against it last year, got a puncture last night (Thursday, February 2).

Cyclists have been getting punctures on the Bears Way

He has also had eggs thrown at him in the past while he was cycling along the lane.

He said: “Unfortunately as I was cycling home on Bears Way tonight I got a puncture.

“When I stopped I noticed two tacks in my front wheel.

“On further inspection I saw the there were tacks on the cycle lane. I picked as many of these up as I could find with the help of another cyclist.

“Further along the route I found three further deposits of tacks on the lane. It was quite clear that the lane had been sabotaged.”

He says he saw at least three other cyclists who had also got tacks in their tyres.

He added: “Attacking cyclists in this way is dangerous and could lead to a serious accident.

“It is also counterproductive as it forces cyclists onto the main road to avoid the tacks.

“Incidents like this only serve to strengthen our resolve to push for extension of the Bears Way cycle lane.”

The Friends of Bears Way presented a petition to East Dunbartonshire Council last week with 2,957 signatures which asks councillors to overturn their decision not to extend the lane along the A81 Milngavie Road to create a Phase Two.

They want the councillors who voted against it to re-consider the significant benefits that cycling can bring to the area.

However the cycle lane is deeply unpopular with many local people who claim it has increased traffic congestion and caused potential hazards for drivers and cyclists.

Bearsden resident Aileen McIntyre collected 2,600 signatures for a petition last year which called for the reinstatement of the A81 to the way it was before the cycle lane was installed.

A majority of councillors voted against Phase Two of the project to extend the cycle lane from Hillfoot to Kessington last September becuase they said they’d had so many complaints from constituents.

Thomas Glen, depute chief executive - place, neighbourhood & corporate assets at East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “We were disturbed to receive a report of tacks sprinkled on the A81 Bears Way route and acted quickly to remove the hazard this morning (Friday).

“Such irresponsible action poses a very real risk of injury to cyclists.

“The safety of all road users and pedestrians is of paramount concern. We would urge anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland.”

Inspector Ewan Henderson from Kirkintilloch Police Office, said: “We have received reports of thumb tacks on the cycle path on Milngavie Road, Bearsden. The Milngavie/Bearsden problem solving team will be providing extra attention to the area, should anyone see anyone acting suspicious please contact us on 101.”