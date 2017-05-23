Crowds flock to most successful Campsie Mayfest

This year’s Campsie Mayfest was a huge success, attracting almost double as many people as previous events.

It kicked off with 27 walkers enjoying a sunny stroll led by Ian Brown and Ann Martin, followed by Billington’s coffee and music from accordion player Calum Low at Milton of Campsie Station.

New local councillor Mohrag Fischer was on hand to open the Art Exhibition, with 68 pictures by local artists on dispay at Milton of Campsie Village Hall. ‘Glasgow Lights’, by Carla Faulkner, won the public vote for the most popular work.

Musical highlights at the Hall included the St Vincent Baroque Players. the Campsie Scottish Folk Players, Frances Diamond, the Rhona MacKay Trio with Eddie McGuire on flute, the Black Diamons Havana Band and JazzCo.

And there was a packed audience for the Open Stage event which let youngsters show off their music talents.

