Crowdfunding will keep village hall fires burning

A crowdfunding appeal to help with repair work to Campsie Memorial Hall has nearly reached its target – in less than three weeks.

Campsie Memorial Trust launched the appeal for a new boiler for the hall last month – looking to raise a total of £5,000.

The hall’s management committee hoped to reach the magic figure by March 28 but it looks set to hit the target with weeks to spare.

As the Herald went to press the total stood at £4,880, just £120 short.

The trust was created to take over the management and development of a hall which had been neglected and seen as inaccessible by the community.

Over the last seven years the trust have worked hard to refurbish and develop the hall for the benefit of the community.

Improvements made include new windows and doors, cinema equipment, a disabled toilet and a fire alarm.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “The hall is now viewed by our community as a central focus of social life and activity.

“Hall use has grown exponentially and activity has increased by 300 per cent.

“Clearly there is a need for this facility. This current appeal gives everyone the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to our village life.

“Over the last seven years we have endeavoured to nurse an ailing heating system which had passed its sell by date before the trust became involved.

“Unfortunately the system is now defunct.”

Strathekelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay threw her support behind the campaign.

She said: “The Campsie Memorial Hall has gone from strength to strength, and is a great asset to the local community.

“The fact that activity in the hall has gone up 300 per cent in the last seven years is amazing, and testament to the dedicated constituents behind it.

“The events the hall has provided, from pantomimes, cinema, band nights and more, prove this hall is worthy of this fundraising campaign.”

Visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/cmht-boiler-replacement to make a donation.

By donating to the crowdfunding appeal you will also automatically become a member of the Campsie Memorial Hall Trust.