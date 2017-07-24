Crowdfunding page for man shot before his wedding in the Philippines

A crowdfunding page has been set up to raise funds for a man who was shot just a few days before he was due to get married in the Philippines.

Milngavie man Tarek Naggar (44) was sitting outside a bar in Cebu City in the early hours of Thursday morning with his fiancee Angie when three men pulled up alongside him on a scooter, two of the men got off the scooter and demanded Tarek’s wallet.

Chris McLaughlin, from Bearsden, who was going to be Tarek’s best man, was also with them.

According to him Tarek refused to hand over his wallet and one of them pulled out a pistol and shot him in the chest and took his wallet, which contained a small amount of local money and credit cards.

The attacker then pointed the gun at Chris and warned him that he’d be shot if he took another step.

Mr Naggar, a joiner, had recently been working in Sweden and was due to wed Angie, who is from Cebu, on Saturday (July 22).

He has now undergone life saving surgery and remains seriously ill in hospital.

It’s been reported that the bullet travelled over his left lung and miraculously didn’t go through his heart but went behind it.

He’s now out of the Intensive Care Unit and he is said to be ‘conscious and awake’ in a recovery room.

A friend has started a crowdfunding appeal for Mr Naggar’s medical costs as his family have already had to make payments for his treatment and it’s believed that he did not have any health insurance - to donate visit www.gofundme.com/TarekNaggar