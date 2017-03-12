Witness appeal after Finnieston attack

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a 23 year-old man was seriously assaulted near Glasgow’s Squinty Bridge on Thursday night.

Police say it’s possible people from areas outwith west city centre may have seen the attack, as the Premier League darts event was taking place at the SSE Hydro at the time.

The 23-year-old victim was walking with friends and family in Finnieston Street nearLancefield Quay at 10.50pm when he was approached by a group of men, and as attacked by one of them.

He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for a cut to his head then later released.

The first man is described as white, about 20 to 25 years of age, 5ft 8 inches in height, slim built and bald.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, black trousers and white trainers.

The second man was wearing a light grey polo shirt with black jeans and white trainers, while the third wore a black jacket and dark-coloured top with black jeans and black shoes.

Detective Constable Stuart McDonald of Drumchapel Police Office said:

“The area was busy at this time with people making their way home from the Premier League darts event at SSE Hydro.

I would urge anyone who witnessed the assault take place, or who has any information that may assist this police investigation to contact Drumchapel Police Office through 101. Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”