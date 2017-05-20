Well-wishers rally round for Shaun

An appeal to raise cash for a vulnerable young Kirky man who was brutally beaten has reached its target almost overnight.

Shaun Meechan, (26), was attacked and left with heavy facial bruising as he walked home on Kirky’s Eastside at 1am on May 13.

Beyond his injuries Shaun, described as “someone who wouldn’t hurt a fly”, has been left deeply shocked by the attack.

His cousin Laura Murray launched a Justgiving appeal to raise some money to give him a rare holiday break, and with it the chance to recover.

Today people clicking on the link supplied have discovered it is no longer in operation – because with 29 days of the appeal to go some 55 individual well-wishers have raised the target sum, an amazing £1,000.

Ms Murray has extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who responded.