Wanted man ‘could be in Glasgow’

A prisoner on the run from a Dundee jail could be hiding out in Glasgow, say police.

They’re hunting 54-year-old runaway Frederick Boyd, who had been on leave in Glasgow from HM Prison, Castle Huntly, Dundee, but failed to return.

Boyd, who was posted missing on Tuesday at 11.15pm, is said to have connectiions in Knightswood, Drumchapel and Clydebank.

He is described as being five feet eleven inches tall, of medium build, clean shaven with short brown hair.

If seen, members of the public should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111