UPDATE - Police confirm a man has been shot in the southside incident.

Police are investigating an incident in Muirdykes Road, Penilee, after a man is believed to have been shot around 9am this morning, (Monday, January 16).

The 35-year-old man is currently being treated for his injuries in hospital and is said to be in a stable condition. No other person was injured in the incident.

Police Scotland firearms’ officers attended and extensive enquiries are now ongoing in the area to establish the exact circumstances.

Chief Inspector Simon Jeacocke said: “This is a highly unusual incident and understandably, parents, staff, pupils and people in the local community are all very alarmed by this. We do believe it was a targeted attack but nonetheless this took place near to St George’s RC primary school at the start of the school day, when the area was busy with parents dropping off their children. Although it would appear that there was an intended victim, anyone could have been injured as a result, putting young children and innocent people at risk.

“The pupils are now safe at school and additional police patrols are in the area to provide extra reassurance over the next couple of days. Please do not hesitate to approach my officers if you are concerned at all.

“Detectives are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and are keen to appeal to anyone who may have seen the incident or who had been in the area at the time to contact police on 101 with any information. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”