UPDATE - More arrests made in southside human trafficking case

Following the day of action in Glasgow on Thursday,February 9 where five people were arrested for human trafficking offences, officers from Police Scotland and the Slovakian police, supported by Europol, have this week detained and arrested a number of further individuals who are connected to the same crime group responsible for allegedly trafficking females from Slovakia to the UK.

Four of these individuals were arrested in Slovakia and were due to have appeared at court yesterday (Wednesday, February 15).

Detective Inspector Stevie McMillan from Police Scotland, said: “This forms part of what is still very much a live and ongoing enquiry and we will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies, both in the UK and across Europe, to ensure anyone else who has been involved in this crime will be brought to justice. This is a significant development to ensure the individuals involved in this crime group cannot inflict the same misery and suffering upon other vulnerable victims.”

The four men arrested were aged 40, 30, 26, and 23-years-old.

Detective Inspector McMillan continued: “Human trafficking cannot be tolerated and it is important that members of the public understand the impact human trafficking has on people, businesses and communities and to report any evidence of exploitation. Victims can be vulnerable from a number of factors such as poverty, war or poor education and are often targeted and subjected to abuse and forced into work where they are exploited.

“Where we identify trafficked people, we will work with partner agencies and other law enforcement agencies to support victims and to bring offenders to justice.”