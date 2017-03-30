Two arrested on firearms charges

Police officers have made four arrests following an “intelligence-led operation” on Tuesday (March 28).

A vehicle was stopped and searched in Darnick Street, near Royston Road, at 7.30pm.

Two men, aged 22 and 31, were arrested and are presently detained in police custody in connection with allegedly attempting to import a firearm into the UK.

Then, at around 7.50pm, in a further operation, officers searched two properties in Baillieston, one in Brodie Drive and one in Rhindmuir Gate.

Two women, aged 22 and 23 were arrested in connection with allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice.