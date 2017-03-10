Supporters urged to focus on football at this weekends Old Firm game.

Greater Glasgow’s police chief is urging supporters to “focus on the football” ahead of this Sunday’s Scottish Premiership fixture between Celtic and Rangers.

A number of roadworks are in place that may affect those travelling to Celtic Park on Sunday, March 12 and police are advising supporters to plan ahead.

Traffic management plans are in place and officers will carry out specific operations to ensure the safety of those attending the Old Firm game.

Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty, Local Policing Commander for Greater Glasgow Division, said: “As is normal, we have a robust policing plan in place for this fixture with public safety being firmly at the heart of it.

“You may see additional officers in Glasgow and around the stadium who will assist those supporters attending at the stadium. Although the majority of supporters attending these matches are well-behaved and enjoy the game, there is often a minority who are intent on drinking too much alcohol and engage in criminal behaviour such as vandalism, disorder or offensive behaviour.

“There are still a number of road works in place on the M8 and M74 which may impact on those travelling to the stadium. Plan your outing in advance, know your travel plans, drink responsibly and be aware of any restrictions on what you can bring into the stadium such as pyrotechnic devices.

“Let’s keep this match focused on the football so that supporters can enjoy a safe match.”

Officers will be working with a range of partners including the clubs and British Transport Police.

Chief Inspector Stuart Wilson from British Transport Police, said: “Sunday’s match will be an important fixture for both teams and we are looking forward to welcoming fans as they make their way to Celtic Park. Preparations for this match have been in place for many weeks and alongside Police Scotland we will have a highly visible policing presence in order to deter crime and antisocial behaviour.

“We want fans to enjoy themselves and will be working hard ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable journey. Officers from BTP will be at stations throughout Glasgow as well as joining fans on-trains as they make their way to the game. Passengers are the eyes and ears of the network and I’d encourage anyone who does have any concerns while travelling on the railway to report them to us by simply texting 61016.”

Please comply with all safety and security arrangements relating to Celtic Park Stadium as it is an offence to:

•Use threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or to display written material likely to stir up hate crimes.

•Enter the sports ground if you are in possession of any pyrotechnic device including flares, fireworks, smoke devices, pellets etc (matches/cigarette lighters are not included).

•Attempt to enter the sports ground with a controlled container (any bottle, can or other portable container whether open or sealed) or alcohol either prior to, during or after the game. This is also the case inside the arena or in the surrounding area.

•Be drunk within or to attempt to enter a sports stadium or surrounding area whilst drunk.

•Be in possession of alcohol or be drunk aboard a coach or mini-bus taking you to a sporting event. The driver, keeper, employee or person hiring the vehicle on which alcohol is being carried also commits an offence. Please not that police checks will be carried out on buses and mini buses travelling to the game.

•Drink alcohol or be in possession of an open container which contains alcohol in a public place.

•Please be aware that if you commit any of these offences you will be arrested and held in custody for court which may involve missing your journey home. Why risk it?

•Please ensure that your match ticket is for seating allocated to the relevant side as you may be removed if you are in the wrong seat.