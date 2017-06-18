Stabbing victim “serious” after murder bid

A 30-year-old man was stabbed last night during a melee in Maryhill involving up to ten people carrying weapons.

The victim is being treated for serious injuries at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where his condition is “stable”.

Police are treating the incident, which happened around 8.25pm in Hathaway Lane, as attempted murder.

Hathaway Lane and Avenue Park Street remained closed earlier today, as police continued CCTV and door-to-door enquiries.

It’s understood that despite the use of weapons the incident is not gang-related.