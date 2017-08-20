Royston stabbing victim ‘serious’ after murder bid

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was stabbed following a fracas in a Royston playpark yesterday evening.

The 29-year-old victim was found seriously injured near Royston Road and Charles Street, and is being treated for stab wounds in Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Staff there describe his condition as serious but stable.

Detective Inspector Phil Peacock of Maryhill Police Office said today: “A disturbance took place around 8.15pm within the children’s playpark area at Charles Street between a group of men.

“We are carrying out enquiries in the local area and gathering CCTV footage in an effort to gain more information on this incident and identify those involved.

“I would urge any witnesses to this disturbance, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact Maryhill Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 3775 of August 19, 2017. “

Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”