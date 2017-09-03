Rail police seek witnesses to man “pushed on to the tracks”

British Transport Police are appealing for information after a man was first pushed onto the tracks then assaulted at Anniesland station.

The alleged attack happened at around 6.15pm on Sunday last week, when two women and a men are said to have forced the man on to the tracks between a train and the platform - while racially abusing him.

After getting back onto the platform it is alleged he was assaulted and racially abused again.

Now officers are following several lines of enquiry and are appealing to the public for help.

Detective Sergeant Dougie Gallacher said: “Remarkably the victim is relatively uninjured as a result of being pushed on the tracks and the following assault on the platform, however this could have easily been a lot more serious.

“The train that was at the station at the time was the 4.40pm service from Edinburgh to Helensburgh, and we’re appealing to passengers on the train and station who may have witnessed what happened to get in touch with us.

One of the men alleged to have been involved is white, medium build with shaved hair, and wore an orange long sleeved top, black body warmer, dark coloured knee length shorts and white trainers.

Another is white, medium to large build, shaved hair, and wore a black long sleeved jumper, jeans and brown shoes.

The woman is white, medium build, with brown hair in a ponytail.

She wore a light coloured jacket, pink top, light coloured jeans, trainers, and had a black bag.