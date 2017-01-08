Post Office robber flees with four-figure sum

A 56-year-old female post office worker was threatened by a thug brandishing a weapon during a robbery in Glenboig at lunchtime on Friday.

The stockily-built, unshaven criminal demanded cash before making off on foot along Main Street towards Moodiesburn.

His victim has been left traumatised by her ordeal, which began a few minutes before 2pm on Friday.

The suspect is white, 5ft 10in to 6ft 1in in height, and was wearing a striped woollen tammy, a high-viz fluorescent vest, dark jacket, dark trousers, dark training shoes and was carrying a green bag.

Detective Constable Iain Smith of Lanarkshire CID, said: “Thankfully the woman was not injured but she has been left very distressed by what happened.

“We are currently checking CCTV in the area and have spoken to a number of people who were in the community centre at the time of the robbery, however, we would still like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

“It’s possible that the man had been hanging about the area prior to the robbery and we are keen for anyone who saw him, or who recognises the description, to get in touch.”

Any information should be passed to officers at Lanarkshire CID via 101 or to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.