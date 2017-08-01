Police seek man in connection with serious assault

Police have revealed pictures of a man they say may be able to help their enquiry into a serious assault on Glasgow city centre’s Queen Street.

A 33-year-old man needed hospital treatment after he was seriously assaulted at around 5.30am on Friday, July 7.

The man in the pictures is white and in his mid to late 20’s.

Detective Constable Kieran Guy, Greater Glasgow CID, who is dealing with this enquiry said: “A violent assault like this within Glasgow city centre cannot be tolerated, and we seek the assistance of the public in tracking down those responsible.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously.”