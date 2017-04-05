Police renew efforts in murder case

Police Scotland announced this week they are to renew their search for evidence in the Emma Caldwell case.

Emma, who was originally thought to have been last seen on Butterbiggin Road in Govanhill may now have been recorded on CCTV in Argyle Street on the night she went missing.

Emma, 27, was found dead in woods near Biggar, South Lanarkshire, in May 2005.

Four men were arrested over her death in 2007 but the case later collapsed.

Police have now identified a wooded area at Roberton, near Biggar, where detailed forensic searches will be carried out in the hope of recovering items belonging to Ms Caldwell, whose clothing was never found.

Officers will carry out a fingertip search of one area while a marine unit examines a pond.

Detectives also have a “strong belief” that other women may have been taken to the area, around 40 miles from Glasgow, in 2004/2005 and appealed for any of them to contact police.

Detective Superintendent David McLaren, who is leading the investigation, said it is entering a “really crucial phase” with the new searches.