Police investigating the death of a man of a man on Monday (April 10) have made an arrest.

Police and emergency services were called to a disturbance in a property in Roystonhill at around 3.30am on Monday.

Andrew Salina (51), from Roystonhill, was found seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A 23-year-old man has now been arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the death.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.