Police issue photos as part of serious assault hunt

Police have released pictures of two men they want to interview in connection with a serious assault on Sauchiehall Street on November 4.

It’s believed the men may be able to assist them with police enquiries, and anyone who recognises them is asked to come forward.

The first man is white, with dark hair and is about 20.

He was wearing dark-coloured jacket, dark t-shirt, jeans and trainers.

The second man is white with brown hair and is also about 20 years old.

He was wearing dark-coloured clothing - a leather jacket, jeans and trainers.

The pictures can be seen at - https://www.facebook.com/GreaterGlasgowPoliceDivision/

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.