Police investigate Stepps shooting

A 42-year-old man has been hospitalised following a Sunday evening shooting in Stepps.

Police were called to the village’s Honeywell Court at around 9.05pm yesterday (Sunday, March 12).

A police spokesman said: “At around 9.05pm on Sunday police received a report of a 42-year-old man injured following a shooting incident in Stepps.

“Police attended the incident and the injured man has been taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment. Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

“This appears to be a targeted attack and officers are currently carrying out enquires in the local area to gather more information on the circumstances.”