Police investigate crash that killed 50-year-old woman

Police are appealing for any witnesses and information following a fatal road crash on Friday (February 3).

At around 7.45pm, a 50-year-old woman was crossing the A8 Cumbernauld Road (near Alexandra Parade).

As she was crossing she was nit by a Ford Focus car travelling west, before being hit again by a Vauxhall Astra travelling east.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where she died a short time later. Relatives are aware and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

The drivers of both cars were uninjured but have been left badly shaken by the incident.

An investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances of the crash and the road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigation and local enquiry to be undertaken.

Road Policing Officers in Glasgow are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any information regarding the incident to contact them via 101.