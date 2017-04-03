Police investigate attempted murder after horrific attack

Detectives are appealing for information following the attempted murder of a man in the Balornock area of Glasgow on Friday, March 31.

At around 11.45pm a 26-year-old man was at the bus stop at Wallacewell Quadrant when a small silver car stopped beside him.

A passenger in the car got out and chased the man with a hammer, into the nearby park where he was then hit by the car.

Two other men then got out of the car and attacked the victim with weapons.

The suspects then drove off through Wallacewell Quadrant and along Wallacewell Road.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. Medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

One of the men is described as being in his early 20s with blond hair. He was wearing a red top.

The other two men are described as being in their late teens to early 20s.

Detective Constable William Corkindale, from Shettleston CID, said: “This was a horrendous attack which has left the victim seriously injured and it is imperative that we trace the people responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time the incident took place, who may have witnessed what happened or saw anything suspicious, to come forward.

“We understand that the front passenger window of the small silver car involved was smashed and so I would also ask anyone who noticed a car matching this description to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Shettleston CID via 101. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”