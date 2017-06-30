Police hunting paintball thugs appeal for video clips

Police are seeking video clips that could snare the callous hooligans responsible for a reckless paintball gun spree across central Scotland.

Between 1.30pm and 4pm last Friday two thugs driving a black Audi fired paintball pellets at people in Glasgow, Knightswood, Bearsden, Milngavie, Clydebank and Drymen - in no less than 16 different attacks.

Several of their victims needed hospital treatment, and one case - in Drymen - is being treated as serious assault after the victim suffered a face injury.

Now police hope somebody in one of the locations concerned may have inadvertently snapped the culprits on a dash cam or helmet cam.

After the attacks the car thought to have been involved was found on fire in Croftamie.

The men responsible are both described as white and between 20 and 30 years old. One of them had a shaved head.

Detective Sergeant Raymond Sagan, Drumchapel CID, said: “So far unfortunately, these men have still not been traced.

“They might have thought it a bit of fun, but we definitely don’t - and it was only luck that stopped someone from being very seriously injured.

“We are currently checking the route of the car via CCTV but are keen to get any dash or helmet cam footage from motorists and cyclists who were in the areas mentioned that day.

“The car is first seen at 1.30pm hours in Greendyke St near to Glasgow Green, after which it is believed to have travelled westbound along the Broomielaw, then Clydeside Expressway, exiting on to Dumbarton Road at Whiteinch near to the Clyde Tunnel.

“Around 1.45pm the Audi travelled west along Dumbarton Road between Whiteinch Medical Practice and Verona Avenue, before continuing through Knightswood and Clydebank and into the Bearsden area.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Drumchapel CID and quote incident number 1946 of Friday, June 23, 2017.

“Alternatively, you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”