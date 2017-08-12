Police hunt assault thug after early hours hate crime

A thug subjected one man to homophobic abuse then inflicted a serious face wound on his friend during a vicious attack in the West End’s Kersland Street.

The serious assault happened at 2am on Wednesday, at a time when the local stretch of Great Western Road is normally busy with revellers from a wide surrounding area.

The 22-year-old assault victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and released after treatment.

The suspect is white and in his early 20s. He was wearing a black top and black tracksuit bottoms.

With him was a woman in her early 20s, 5ft 6ins with shoulder length blonde hair.

The pair were last seen walking east along Great Western Road.

Detective Constable Stuart McDonald said: “This despicable individual not only subjected an innocent man to homophobic abuse, but also assaulted his friend when he came to his aid.

“This type of behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and I would appeal to anyone who either witnessed the incident, or saw the man and woman described above, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Drumchapel CID via 101 and quote incident number 0268 of Wednesday 9th August 2017.

“Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”