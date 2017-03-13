Police are appealing for help after two men were assaulted in the city centre

Detectives are continuing enquiries after two men were assaulted in Glasgow city centre on Sunday, March 12.

Around 3.50pm, two men were standing outside William Hill Bookmakers in Sauchiehall Street when they became involved in an altercation with two other men.

One man, aged 27 sustained a head injury after he was seriously assaulted. He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and has since been released following treatment.

The suspect is described as white, with a heavy build, around 35-45 years old. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.

The second man, aged 26, was punched in the face. He declined medical attention.

His assailant is described as white, in his mid-40s and wearing a blue t-shirt.

Detective Constable Stephen Palmer said: “We know there was a disagreement between the men and violence broke out as a result of that confrontation. We continue to review CCTV footage for any additional information on the suspects and I am appealing to anyone who was within the premises at the time to contact us. Any small piece of information could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CID officers at city centre police office via 101. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.