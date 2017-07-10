Murder inquiry launched in Castlemilk after gun victim dies

A murder inquiry has been launched in Castlemilk after a man fatally shot during a mass brawl on Saturday subsequently died.

The 23-year-old was one of six men injured during the melee, which erupted at around 8pm on Saturday in a play park at Ballantay terrace.

Up to 15 people may have been involved, according to reports.

A 25-year-old man is still in a serious condition in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus at Police Scotland’s major investigation team, leading the inquiry, said: “It is vital that we trace everyone involved in this incident.

“Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is urged to contact police at Helen Street, Govan immediately quoting incident number 3874 of July 8.”

Alternatively calls can be made via Crimestoppers where anonymity can be maintained.