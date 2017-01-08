Murder hunt cops quiz Sunday drivers

Drivers in Milngavie were stopped and quizzed by detectives this morning, a week after the horrific murder in Achray Place.

Police wanted to find anyone who was in the area at the time when 23-year-old Cameron Logan lost his life in a deliberately-started house fire.

On Sunday morning police caught early breakfast-time traffic, and interviewed motorists and passers-by.

Officers originally answered the emergency call to Achray Place at 7.25am on Sunday, January 1.

Cameron’s girlfriend, radio journalist Rebecca Williams, 24, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

His parents, both 54, were also caught up in the attack, but were released after treatment.

The family’s pet dog sadly died in the blaze.

This weekend conspicuous police activity has continued around Milngavie, including in areas half a mile or more from the murder site.

It isn’t known whether a major forensic exercise, involving extensive combing of woods, hedgerows and fields, has yet yielded any clues.

Meanwhile police said they were keen to speak to a man - apparently well known to locals - who walks on the West Highland Way wearing ‘army’-style combat fatigues.