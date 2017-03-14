More details of Stepps shooting emerge

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident in Stepps on Sunday, March 12.

At around 9.30pm police received a report that a man had been shot as he was in sitting in his car in Honeywell Drive.

The 42-year-old man was reversing his grey Skoda Octavia car out of his driveway onto the road when a white Audi estate car appeared at his side window and shot him, shattering the window.

A number of shots, possibly four or five, were heard in the area.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

The sustained an injury to his left forearm and was taken by ambulance to hospital where medical staff describe his condition as stable. He is still in hospital where he is awaiting surgery.

It is not known how many people were in the white Audi Estate car.

Following the shooting, the vehicle made off at speed, down Honeywell Drive and onto Dewar Road.

A burnt out white Audi Estate was later recovered at Hogarth Park in the Haghilll area.

The vehicle will be uplifted for extensive forensic examination.

Forensic officers have been conducting an extensive search of the location and surrounding areas in an effort to gather any evidence which could assist the investigation. However, no ammunition or weapon has been found.

Door-to-door enquiries continue to be carried out in the area as officers aim to gather as much information as possible. Officers will also be seeking to gather CCTV footage, both private and commercial, from in an around the area.

Detective Superintendent Kenny Graham said: “We are in the process of establishing the motive for this incident and we are looking at a number of lines of enquiry.

“We do believe the victim was the intended target.

“Understandably, local residents will be concerned by this event, however, be assured, a team of experienced detectives is dedicated to this inquiry to establish the full circumstances of the crime and trace whoever is responsible.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with us, you may think what you know is not important but let us be the judge, and pass your information on.

“In particular, if anyone has any information on the white Audi Estate car, perhaps you noticed it in the street or did you see it speed off along Dewar Road.

“Please do think back and consider if you saw anything odd or suspicious and contact us.”

Additional officers will be patrolling the area to provide reassurance and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to contact officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 number. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give information anonymously.

Detective Graham continued: “There has been a number of incidents over the last few months and I completely understand that people are concerned that these are happening in residential areas, often in daylight and near schools. Public safety is our priority and we have additional high-visibility patrols in the areas concerned and officers are engaging with local communities and businesses.

“I do however, believe that these are targeted incidents, involving people concerned in serious and organised crime and we have a number of investigations underway to identify those responsible.

“It’s too early to say whether these incidents are linked but I remain open-minded and will explore every avenue.

“However, at the moment, there’s nothing to suggest that there is any link to the incident in Shawlands last week and this incident in Stepps.

“As these incidents demonstrate, these individuals have access to firearms and will use them. This behaviour will not be tolerated by Police Scotland, particularly when there is such blatant disregard for public safety.

“Organised crime is a serious issue that affects individuals, communities and businesses across Scotland and Police Scotland is actively targeting those involved in it.”