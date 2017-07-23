Milngavie man preparing for his wedding is shot by robber

A Milngavie man is reportedly in intensive care in a Phillipines hospital after being shot just hours before his wedding.
Now his best man Chris McLaughin, from Bearsden, has launched a crowdfunding page to taise money for his care.
Mr Naggar (44) is said to have been sitting in a bar in Cebu City on Thursday with his fiancee, Angie, and Mr McLaughlin, when two men who had jumped from a scooter demanded his wallet.
When he refused one of the men produced a gun and shot him in the chest before seizing his wallet - said to contain credit cards and less than £10 in local money.
He is now being treated in Cebu City’s Southern General Hospital.
The Foreign Office has said it is in contact with local authorities and is providing assistance.
