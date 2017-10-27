Maryhill stabbing victim, 20, ‘specifically targeted’

A 20-year-old man is in a “stable” condition after a brutal stabbing in Maryhill on Wednesday, which police are treating as a targeted attack.

The badly injured victim was found on Maryhill Road near Fingal Street at around 5.15pm.

Detective Constable Martin Smith at Maryhill CID said: “This was a particularly violent attack and we believe that the victim was specifically targeted by the culprit or culprits.

“We are currently viewing CCTV and speaking to local residents in an attempt to gather more information and know that Fingal Street and Cumlodden Drive were very busy at this time of day,

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed a disturbance or the young man being attacked.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryhill CID via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 2776 of October 25.

Alternatively calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.