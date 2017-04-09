Man, 17, injured in vicious Royston attack

A young man suffered a head injury in an unprovoked attack near Royston’s Glenconnor Park last night.

Now police are urging anyone with information about the crime, which happened at 9.25pm in Brodick Street, to get in touch,

The 17-year-old victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary after the attack – carried out by one or more people – and was well enough to be released later on.

Detective Constable Martin Smith at Maryhill CID said: “This would appear to be a totally unprovoked attack and at this time we are carrying out door to door enquiries and checking CCTV to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“We believe that there was a large scale disturbance in Royston Road prior to the assault taking place and that the area would have been busy with pedestrians and passing motorists.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed either the assault or disturbance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryhill CID via 101. Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.