Jail for man caught with cocaine worth £30,000

A man has been jailed for two years after police found £30,000 of cocaine in a house and car in Stepps.

At the Sheriff Court in Airdrie on Monday, January 16, Donald Milne (56) was sentenced to two years in prison for being involved in the supply of controlled drugs in the west of Scotland.

In December 2015, officers recovered cocaine with an estimated street value of £30,000 from an address in Stepps and a vehicle parked outside.

Milne pled guilty to offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act on October 27 last year at the Sheriff Court in Airdrie.

Detective Inspector David Wright from the East Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit said: “Tackling those involved in drug crime is a priority for Police Scotland, and we will continue to target those who make money from their criminal activities and think nothing of the communities they harm.

“If you wish to report any criminal activity in your area, then contact Police Scotland through 101. Alternatively please call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”