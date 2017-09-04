Home invasion leads to an attempted murder in Govan

Police in Govan are continuing enquiries after a man was attacked by two men in a house in Drumoyne Road, Govan, on Saturday, September 2.

Around 6.15am on a 23-year-old man was in the house in Drumoyne Road, when two men forced their way in and attacked him.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is currently being treated for stab wounds. Hospital staff have described his condition as serious.

Detective Inspector Clark Hill at Govan CID said: “This was a particularly vicious attack which has left a young man with several serious injuries.

“Officers are currently in the area speaking to local people and viewing CCTV in order to try and identify the two men responsible.

“I urge anyone who was in the Drumoyne Road area around the time the attack occurred and who may have seen the culprits hanging around the area to contact police at Helen Street Police Station quoting incident number 0947 of 2 September.”

Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.