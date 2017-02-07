Fire rips through building

A fire ripped through a building last night leading to extensive road closures - but luckily no injuries.

The blaze broke out at the B&M Metals scrapyard in Balmore Road, North Glasgow, at around 8.20pm.

Police and fire crews rushed to the scene, with Balmore Road at Sunnylaw Street, Saracen Street and Allander Street all closed to traffic, as was nearby Panmure Street.

The building has been extensively damaged, with the roof completely detroyed by flames.

A police spokeswoman said: “No-one was injured in the fire but the smoke was quite heavy.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said four fire engines had attended the blaze.

She added: “The fire was well underway but the building was unoccupied.”